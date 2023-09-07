 Skip to content

Shadow of the Guild update for 7 September 2023

SOTG 1.1.7 UPDATE

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone

We are happy to release version 1.1.7 of Shadow of the Guild. We wanted to make a set of improvements and corrections that we present to you in the video below:

We also have big news to announce to you since to celebrate the arrival of this new version, we have decided to provide a demo of SOTG, allowing everyone to test the game before purchasing.

And as if that wasn't enough, we're also offering you a nice discount to celebrate :)

We hope that all this will make you want to support us even more so that we can improve the game!

