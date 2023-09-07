SOTG 1.1.7 UPDATE

Hello everyone

We are happy to release version 1.1.7 of Shadow of the Guild. We wanted to make a set of improvements and corrections that we present to you in the video below:



We also have big news to announce to you since to celebrate the arrival of this new version, we have decided to provide a demo of SOTG, allowing everyone to test the game before purchasing.

And as if that wasn't enough, we're also offering you a nice discount to celebrate :)

We hope that all this will make you want to support us even more so that we can improve the game!