Update Ver.1.0.14

Add a new feature called "Cloud Map Favorites", which allows you to view and disable or remove the cloud map nodes that have been bookmarked
The pagination in the 'Battle Memory' system will now record the level of each memory separately, and there will no longer be an increase in numbers other than+1
Optimizing the Star Map to Solve Stuck Problems when Unlocking Difficulties and Adding Nodes
Add three combat memories with explosive range level bonuses. Players with a combat level greater than 300 before the update will automatically receive them. In other cases, you will need to collect them yourself
Fixed the issue of missing skill upgrade bonus prompts in the skill guidebook
Fixed an issue where the skill 'Quick Loading' cannot trigger immediate loading completion after a loading time greater than 1.8 seconds
Added a 30 second interval for submitting leaderboard data to prevent excessive submissions from temporarily blocking specific users for Steam
Special Challenge "Scarlet Tide" Changes:
When a small enemy is about to die, there is a [A] chance to be immune to death and restore 30% health
When the probability of immune death is greater than 95%, the excess will become the probability of immune death for elite enemies
Now the cumulative increase in monster movement speed can only reach 10 times the initial speed
Difficulty growth after lowering the dangerous difficulty Lv.190
