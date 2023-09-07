Total War: WARHAMMER III - Hotfix 4.0.2

Greetings everyone!

FIXED IN 4.0.2

Fixed Miao Ying and Zhao Ming's quest items mistakenly being tied to the Shadows of Change DLC.

Fixed Deff Gorge (Skarbrand's starting settlement) not allowing certain buildings to be constructed in it.

Updated AI fort logic in the Beastmen Herdstone minor settlement map to improve their functionality map-wide.

Changed Kairos' Blue Line skill "All Intents & Purposes" from a -100% cost for "Reveal Intentions" to a -33% cost for "Track Army" and "Reveal Shroud."

Fixed a map issue that was causing a Chaos Mountains battle to be misaligned.

Breaking treaties with vassals to create new vassals will now break correctly and impact your reliability rating.

Fixed an issue where ancillaries could not be unequipped with a left click.

Fixed the Beastmen being able to increase unit caps of DLC-locked units without owning the respective DLCs.

Fixed an issue where the Changing of The Ways feature would not allow you to force peace between the player faction and another faction.

Malagor has been politely asked to return the Bray Scream and Devolve spells in favour of his original starting spells.

Fixed multiple issues of units clipping under the terrain in the Battle at the Thundering Falls battle map

