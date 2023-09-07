Global update!

It seems that the life of the puppets has frozen in place, but at the same time, a large reconstruction is taking place in the mansion. In some places, holes have been patched up and cracks have been patched up, and some things will be completely new to the inhabitants. All this is part of a big technical update.

Thanks to this update, you will soon find new challenges and continuation of the story, but for now it's time to get used to the new rules of the Puppeteer game.

🔑First of all, collection recipes have been changed, but the rewards for them have also changed and become more fair.

🔑Secondly, the objects of association no longer appear from nowhere, they will have to be searched in the rooms or asked from a friend, but the friend will have to give what he found with his work.

🔑Thirdly, the Puppeteer hid almost all things, they can be found in other places, and some items appeared for the first time.

Get used to the new rules and remember that this is only the beginning of a new story...