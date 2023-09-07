 Skip to content

Draft of Darkness update for 7 September 2023

Update Notes for Patch v1.0.2

Draft of Darkness update for 7 September 2023 · Last edited by Wendy

  • "Surveillance Camera" event won't spawn in Residence area.
  • "Injured Mascot" and "Crusher" event timers are no longer in real time. The timers will decrease on step during exploration, and will advance with timeline during encounters.
  • Fixed condition icons positioning for Bubblegum (prevented targeting with gamepad/keyboard in certain cases).
  • Fixed duplicate input that could cause errors when closing windows or switching screens.
  • Fixed errors occurring when decision event / area end buttons are clicked multiple times.
  • Fixed a crash happening when some of the items are possessed by backup (non-figher) companions.
  • Fixed crashes happening with some of the items after a backup is summoned.

Apologies for the frequent patches. From now on we will switch to weekly patches unless some hotfix is needed. Frequent patches may come to the "testing" beta branch before they are applied to the main branch.

Next planned patch: September 13
Next possible run-wipe patch: September 20 (if required).

