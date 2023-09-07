DEFENDUN Fourteen Update ~~!!!!

Share · View all patches · Build 12130871 · Last edited 7 September 2023 – 12:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Hello, I am Ferry, in charge of graphics for DEFENDAN.

I'm here to inform you about the updates in the version released on 2023.09.07

-Add a UI displaying the remaining number of cards in the card selection window.

-Gguri

Attack Power: 8 → 12

Special (Purple Attack) Power: 12 → 16

-Assassin

Maximum Number of Targets for Normal Attacks: 15 → 6

Maximum Number of Targets for [Skill] Attacks: 10 → 4

Assassin's Normal Attack Animation Speed: Slowed down by 1.5 times

-Jin

Maximum Number of Targets for Attacks: 2 → 3

-die instantlu damage(붉은색 데미지)

Against Boss: When hitting a boss, deals 2% of the boss's maximum health instead of 5%.

-Unit sale gold

Selling Price for Units 40 → Selling Price for Units용 35

-Bael(boss)

page 2 Hp : 7,000hp → 14,000hp

-Fix for Unit Borders Remaining When Units Overlap

-Fix for Card Window Error When No More Cards Can Be Selected

-Fix for Continuous Consumption When Repeatedly Opening the Box

Hello, this is Ferry and Ollie, working on Dependon.

We've been referencing reviews posted on Steam forums, review platforms, and other websites as we continue our development.

Currently, Defend has sold more early access versions than we anticipated, and we've occasionally seen Defend in various communities and websites. Even though there haven't been significant additions, we are truly grateful to those who have enjoyed Defend for a long time.

We will work even harder to come back with the "next update"...

Thank you for the positive reviews and feedback.