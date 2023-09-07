Update 3: Making ranged builds great

Players! It's good to be here again,

We're carrying on in improving the game, iterating on issues that have been brought forward by you, but also little tidbits that we've meant to add to the game for a while now, all for the sole purpose of making the game the best version of itself within the context of what can be done.

Ranged builds

As many of you have surely noticed, the melee builds (one in specific) have been all the rage in terms of what one needs to clear dungeons, and although we've made it slightly harder to get that one with the first update which shifted the balance of temporary currency, ranged builds have remained a less loved option to explore.

With that in mind we went to the drawing board and thought of a plan to make ranged builds great, and, you know, we had some ideas! What you'll find in the game are two things newly tweaked and added dungeon run upgrades that will resonate with anyone fond of ranged combat:

Ninja (lvl 1-3) - activating and increasing side projectiles

Rubber ninja (lvl 1-3) - activating and increasing number of bounces for side projectiles

If by any chance you manage to combine these two with related upgrades that support ranged combat, we're certain you're going to have a blast.

Pause menu got pimped

The pause menu has been a very slight pain point that's come up over time. We've waited with updating it due to the fact that the previous version was perfectly feasible and provided the most crucial of information, with this updated, the pause menu however got a bit of an update. Current dungeon information is now shown, giving the player information about the current difficulty and dungeon name. Anther slightly more purely aesthetic change is that temporary upgrades now showcase their icons rather than just text. Hopefully this will allow you to more easily remember your favourites!



preview of the changes in the pause menu, including icons for temporary upgrade list and dungeon run information

Changelog

ADDED: a temporary upgrade for activating and increasing side projectiles bouncing off of walls ("Rubber Ninja")

ADDED: current run information to the pause menu screen

ADDED: temporary upgrade icons in the pause menu screen

ADDED: all lasers have a delay after appearing before they start dealing damage (no more sudden death by a sneaky laser)

CHANGED: increased the maximum level of "Ninja" temporary upgrade

CHANGED: unified laser visuals

CHANGED: Icon for mouse wheel control on activate ui

CHANGED: Necessary experience point amount to level up now differs according to difficulty

FIXED: Dungeon stat pop up no longer shows up above inventories

FIXED: Shadow projectiles no longer cancel thrown swords

FIXED: Saw disc enemy no longer slows down on materials other than cardboard

FIXED: Correct scaling for dungeon run ui

FIXED: Boss "Prism" had sound effects turned off

FIXED: temporary upgrade list in pause menu could not be scrolled on gamepad

That will be it for this one, stay tuned for the next update, cheers!