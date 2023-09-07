Summertime Update (1.12)

Payday 2 Crossover Event

It's time for the ultimate heist! Payday breaks into The City! Beware, as the streets and Dark Hollows are infested with Infected Robbers aiming to snatch your life away. If you manage to take them down, you can loot special Red Diamonds that allow you to complete event goals! The event will start 4PM CEST today and will be live until September 21st!

Mod.io In-Game Console Integration

The long-awaited feature, developed in collaboration with mod.io, has finally arrived! With the Summertime Update, you can now play the Community Maps on consoles and Steam Deck! Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam Deck fans can delve into the creative imaginations of our community members and explore the worlds they've crafted in Dying Light 2. Just like with the PC integration, accessing Community Maps is straightforward from the in-game menu.

Please note that not every Community Map will be fully compatible with the console experience at launch, but don't worry – we will do our best to optimize the system and provide you with more maps to play with in the future!

New Knife Animations

In the Summertime Update, we are introducing a new animations for knives! We have plans to incorporate more weapons of this type into the game in one of our upcoming updates, so keep an eye out!

Introduction of Dying Light Points

This update also introduces DL Points! Acquiring skin bundles is now faster and more convenient. You can grab your favorite skins on the go without leaving the game! Experience it firsthand – everyone will receive 500 DL Points upon launch! To obtain them, visit the in-game store and explore the offerings. Perhaps you'll find something that suits your taste! Remember, the free 500 DL Points need to be redeemed by October 7th!

For more information about DL Points, refer to this FAQ: https://pilgrimoutpost.techlandgg.com/news/dl-points

Highlights

In addition to the aforementioned changes, we are thrilled to introduce several significant features:

Brutality Level – We understand that with the Gut Feeling update, we've increased the level of gore, which could impact the streaming experience. Now, you have the option to select between Full, Limited, and Minimum brutality settings in the Preferences. It's important to be aware that the Brutality Switch is not accessible in Germany and Japan due to restrictions on gore.

Prologue Changes – Great news for players who are eager to dive right into the action! This update brings the option to skip the Prologue and start the game directly with the "Getting Stronger" quest. This also allows access to the co-op mode faster! Don't worry: if you skip the Prologue, you'll still receive tutorial pop-ups, just in case you want to refresh your survival skills.

Alterations – We're also introducing a new type of occasional game modifier called Alterations. Our aim is to reintroduce short-time activities for players to infuse the world of Dying Light with vibrancy and fun. Of course, if they don't suit your preferences, you can deactivate Alterations in the Settings, by switching Off the Community event participation.

Game Update

Apart from all the big news from the Summertime Update above, we've also introduced the following fixes and improvements to the game:

Co-op

Fixed an issue where a player connected to your game was displayed multiple times during the Dynamic Challenge score while the challenge was still active.

Using consumable items no longer interferes with reviving other players in co-op.

Fixed an issue where a co-op partner would face a long blackscreen after fast traveling if the host started a cutscene.

Dynamic Challenges no longer block revival of other players.

Fixed player animation stuttering while using a lift.

Gameplay

Fixed Vibrations on the Dual Sense controller while playing on PC.

Fixed a bug where objects in the world were colliding with the environment.

Some of the enemies were stuck in place – we've just made them move now.

Volatiles jump-scared some players by spawning right in front of them. Now, enemies will spawn out of players' sight.

Fixed the speed and animation of the player crawling through vents or crawlspaces after using Afterboost.

Weapon animations after using Afterboost were fixed to look more natural.

Fixed an issue where the Physical Parkour option was stopping the player from climbing ladders.

Reduced the tankiness of Volatiles. Fights with them are still challenging but more accessible.

Improved environment accessibility with Assisted and Physical Parkour.

Several accessories will no longer be affected by glass-like VFX while in hand.

Biters bounce off correctly after being thrown into a wall.

Fixed multiple instances where the screen was too dark to see what was in front of the player.

While crafting items with a full inventory on PS5, items will be transferred to the Stash.

Fixed missing textures in some places of the world.

Technical

Fixed the Nutcracker appearance while crafting the weapon.

Fixed some crashes that occurred in the game.

Fixed a situation where Aiden's breath was irregular after the chase sequence, in the UV light, without enemies around.

Toned down the sounds made by grabbing the metal rooftops as they were too loud.

Fixed swimming sound effects.

Fixed an issue where Bloody Ties was not accessible after changing the console language.

Fixed an issue where fire caused a framerate drop on Resolution presets for XSX and PS5.

Fixed camera placing with various parkour movements.

The Physical Parkour option in the settings now correctly blocks custom parkour options.

Fixed an animation where the camera could clip into Aiden after dropkicking.

Community Maps will no longer be listed as installed after deleting their local files.

Fixed Aiden's hand animation while dodging with a spear equipped.

Weapons will no longer disappear while using boomsticks.

UI

Key Bindings now correctly explain how to Sprint manually.

Fixed weapon tooltips, including information about various effects.

Fixed multiple localization translations in the game.

Fixed the Dynamic Challenges' UI stuttering.

Fixed a bug where the player couldn't change a Color Grading.

Fixed an issue where the custom HUD might be empty.

Challenges are correctly marked on the 3D Map now.

