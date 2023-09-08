Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - Patch #1.2

Hey folks,

We recently released a patch with a number of fixes but unfortunately upon release some players encountered unexplained crashes. Because of this, we made the decision to roll it back.

We're happy to say we're releasing a new patch today!

This patch includes the following fixes:

Fixed voiceover equalisation, which brings the volume of each character’s VO into alignment.

Fixed a number of issues that were causing crashes.

Fixed various issues where binding actions to specific keys didn't work as intended.

Fixed some localisation issues.

Removed brackets from some speaker labels to make them more readable. (The last encore for our beloved ‘Ibothi’ and ‘Ialli’)

Fixed an issue where you could get similar conversations with Pan one after the other during the Medusa storyline.

Thank you again for your support and feedback. As always, if you encounter any further issues please reach out to us via our support form so our team can investigate.

And a 5 6 7 8!