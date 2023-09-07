- Fixed a bug where UI appears during certain flashback scenes
- Fixed a bug where UI appears during unmanned tank battles
- Fixed various UI-related bugs
- Modified the background of the Physics Document Storage Room
Axiom of Maria update for 7 September 2023
0.12.230906 Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
