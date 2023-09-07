 Skip to content

Axiom of Maria update for 7 September 2023

0.12.230906 Update Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where UI appears during certain flashback scenes
  • Fixed a bug where UI appears during unmanned tank battles
  • Fixed various UI-related bugs
  • Modified the background of the Physics Document Storage Room

