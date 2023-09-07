- Fixed a bug preventing DLC songs to become available in multiplayer when a player owns them
- Fixed a bug that caused custom songs to be removed from Favorites
Ragnarock update for 7 September 2023
Patch 2.1.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Ragnaröck Content Depot 1345821
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update