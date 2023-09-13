- fixes a freeze that could happen when triggering the Lightning Spell tutorial simultaneously with solving the first puzzle
- fixes a crash when performing the special skill with a found weapon while being stripped of Hero's own equipment
Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm update for 13 September 2023
Build 12130515
