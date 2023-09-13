 Skip to content

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm update for 13 September 2023

Build 12130515

Build 12130515

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixes a freeze that could happen when triggering the Lightning Spell tutorial simultaneously with solving the first puzzle
  • fixes a crash when performing the special skill with a found weapon while being stripped of Hero's own equipment

