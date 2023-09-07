 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bridgebourn Playtest update for 7 September 2023

Version 0.2.20

Share · View all patches · Build 12130477 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added world map theme.
  • Made "chance on attack" and "chance on block" item stats able to roll Artic Wind.
  • Made "on critical hits" item stat able to roll both Chilled Gust and Oil Gas.
  • Made gasses of different types no longer collide with each other.
  • Added a train stop to Woodridge Entrance.
  • Fixed game over doubling the amount of friendly characters.
  • Improved sorting on iridine storm particles.
  • Made rain and thunderstorms less frequent.
  • Fixed crash when changing fog settings.
  • Fixed various bugs.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2397611 Depot 2397611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2397612 Depot 2397612
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link