- Added world map theme.
- Made "chance on attack" and "chance on block" item stats able to roll Artic Wind.
- Made "on critical hits" item stat able to roll both Chilled Gust and Oil Gas.
- Made gasses of different types no longer collide with each other.
- Added a train stop to Woodridge Entrance.
- Fixed game over doubling the amount of friendly characters.
- Improved sorting on iridine storm particles.
- Made rain and thunderstorms less frequent.
- Fixed crash when changing fog settings.
- Fixed various bugs.
Bridgebourn Playtest update for 7 September 2023
Version 0.2.20
Patchnotes via Steam Community
