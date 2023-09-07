- Addition: New gameplay option - Camera movement
- Improvement: "Real aiming" option is enabled only with "very hard" and "extreme" difficulty in campaign mode
- Improvement: The "dynamic tasks" option, which adds objectives mid-mission, now prioritizes objectives that can be accomplished by the squad if they have the necessary equipment
- Improvement: A "random task" will always prioritize an objective that can be accomplished by the squad if they have the necessary equipment
- Fix: "Dynamic tasks" option could not
- Fix: AI could not use correct stance when he reloads
- Fix: "All outfits" option could not display glasses in a mission
- Fix: Map "Ancient ruins" doesn't have conquest tasks
- Fix: Error text "Stamina"
Black One Blood Brothers update for 7 September 2023
Update 1.46b: Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
