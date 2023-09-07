 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 7 September 2023

Update 1.46b: Hotfix

Build 12130470 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Addition: New gameplay option - Camera movement
  • Improvement: "Real aiming" option is enabled only with "very hard" and "extreme" difficulty in campaign mode
  • Improvement: The "dynamic tasks" option, which adds objectives mid-mission, now prioritizes objectives that can be accomplished by the squad if they have the necessary equipment
  • Improvement: A "random task" will always prioritize an objective that can be accomplished by the squad if they have the necessary equipment
  • Fix: "Dynamic tasks" option could not
  • Fix: AI could not use correct stance when he reloads
  • Fix: "All outfits" option could not display glasses in a mission
  • Fix: Map "Ancient ruins" doesn't have conquest tasks
  • Fix: Error text "Stamina"

