The Shores of Storm Island update is live!

Greetings, Ravens

The Shores of Storm Island update is now available for everyone on Steam! After conducting a short but effective Experimental Beta, the new content and features are ready to be released to the world. This marks Ravenswatch’s second Major update, check our roadmap down below to see what’s coming for the future of the game.

To celebrate the new update, Ravenswatch is 15% off on Steam from September 7th up until September 14th!

Summary

REACH the shores of Storm Island,

GAIN more power and talents in your journey,

DEFY the storm and the new Master Nightmare!

Chapter Two: Storm Island, a new map to explore

Defeat the new Master Nightmare

Fight the Cyclops to free Sinbad from his inevitable fate

+10 new Enemies to slay, including 1 new Mini-boss

+20 additional Talents for all Heroes

And more!

Read the full patch note here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2071280/view/3692443175569940152

Update the game on Steam right now to get access to Geppetto and a ton of other new content for Ravenswatch!

If you were playing the Experimental Beta before, don't forget to revert to the 'None' version in the Betas tab of the game's properties.

Ravenswatch is currently 15% off on Steam until September 14th, don't miss it:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2071280/Ravenswatch/

How to get my Experimental Beta save

Thank you so much for participating in the Experimental Beta of Shores of Storm Island a couple of weeks ago. Your suggestions, feedback, and bug reports helped us shape the rest of this update.

If you want to keep your save from the Experimental Beta, follow these steps:

→ Open the Experimental Beta save repertory located here: _\Steam\steamapps\common\Ravenswatch_Save\storm_island_experimentalbeta

→ Copy ‘Profile1.ob’

→ Go to \Steam\steamapps\common\Ravenswatch_Save_ and paste ‘Profile_1.ob’ there

→ Click ‘Yes’ when asked to replace the previous ‘Profile_1.ob’ file

→ Launch the game and have fun!

⚠ We recommend making a copy of your original save and storing it somewhere safe on your computer before replacing it with your Experimental Beta one.

New Roadmap

Stay tuned for our updated Roadmap!

- The Passtech Team 🍉