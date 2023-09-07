 Skip to content

Idle Build RPG update for 7 September 2023

V1.4.15

New

  1. New achievement, how lonely it is to be invincible: all professions wear 10 mythical quality equipment and 5 mythical quality inscriptions
  2. New achievement, pinnacle of life: the character’s peak level reaches level 10,000

