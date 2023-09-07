 Skip to content

Gloria Sinica: Han Xiongnu Wars update for 7 September 2023

Update V2.735

Build 12130323

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Improve the experience of the second and fourth levels of the Monan mission.

  1. Fixed an issue where only the first grid of items was retained after drop the supplies.

