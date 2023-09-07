 Skip to content

Mage and Monsters update for 7 September 2023

Patch 3.1: Reroll in cave endgame, and balanced enemy units

Share · View all patches · Build 12130242 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 3.1.0:

  • You can now see upcoming enemies and reroll in the endgame.

  • Made a bit less enemies spawn on round 30 to 35.

  • Frost Giant, Arch Angel and Guardian Construct are now being added later to the pool of enemies in the
    cave, from being added at level 10 to being added at level 20.

  • Nerfed the following enemies in cave (Less will spawn of them on average):
    Elder Dragon, Forest Dragon, Frost Giant, Arch Angel, Guardian Construct.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed Troll enemy being able to appear in the endgame.

Changed files in this update

