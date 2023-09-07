Patch 3.1: Reroll in cave endgame, and balanced enemy units

Patch 3.1.0:
-
You can now see upcoming enemies and reroll in the endgame.
-
Made a bit less enemies spawn on round 30 to 35.
-
Frost Giant, Arch Angel and Guardian Construct are now being added later to the pool of enemies in the
cave, from being added at level 10 to being added at level 20.
-
Nerfed the following enemies in cave (Less will spawn of them on average):
Elder Dragon, Forest Dragon, Frost Giant, Arch Angel, Guardian Construct.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed Troll enemy being able to appear in the endgame.
Changed files in this update