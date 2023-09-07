0.9.21 Changelog

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Added (3)
- Added CSM and flashlight to
lightmappedreflective
- Added
gameui_activate command to Steam Input command list
- Added
zoom,
toggleconsole,
showconsole and
hideconsole commands to be usable in steam input
Fixed (7)
- Adjusted folder mounting order to fix wrong assets occasionally being used
- Change default engine cubemap from de_vertigo's to a black cubemap (game/issues/2074)
- Fixed Hammer inserting extra quotation marks for compile commands #753
- Fixed VBSP not always acknowledging parameters in patched materials
- Fixed flashlight making some opaque water disappear
- Fixed the map name not displaying in the top right corner #912
- Made ModelPanel rotation speed consistent regardless of FPS
Improved (7)
- Allowed the game to run alongside other Source games without
-multirun #268
- Displacements now use the more accurate VPhysics collisions by default (traceray_force_vphysics 1)
- Ported Hammer Arch and Torus dialogs to Qt
- Ported Hammer Map Diff dialog to Qt
- Removed SFUI prefixes from all localization files
- Unamed instances can now use
func_instance_io_proxy
- Update Audio Settings to use new MixGroups (game/issues/2097)
