Deep Blue Fantasy update for 7 September 2023

0.11.1 Weekly Update 11 - Meet by Chance II

In this week's update, we have added gameplay with random events. This is a fairly big system, and we will continue to add new events to it. Currently, the game features three unique events. Can you encounter them all?

New Stuff
  • Added a kind of random event of Treasure-swallowing Conch
  • Added a kind of random event of the Remains of the Gold Diggers
  • Added a kind of random event of Elusive Golden Jellyfish
  • Added a kind of random event of Abandoned Temple
  • Added a kind of random event of Clock Tower

  • Added a kind of random event of Scavenger Murloc
  • Added a kind of random event of Prophet
  • Added a mini game of mussls swap

Changes
  • Unified the concept of "Navigation Point"
  • Adjusted font size and spacing for dialogue in English

