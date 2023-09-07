0.11.1 Weekly Update 11 - Meet by Chance II

In this week's update, we have added gameplay with random events. This is a fairly big system, and we will continue to add new events to it. Currently, the game features three unique events. Can you encounter them all?

New Stuff

Added a kind of random event of Treasure-swallowing Conch

Added a kind of random event of the Remains of the Gold Diggers

Added a kind of random event of Elusive Golden Jellyfish

Added a kind of random event of Abandoned Temple

Added a kind of random event of Clock Tower

Added a kind of random event of Scavenger Murloc

Added a kind of random event of Prophet

Added a mini game of mussls swap

Changes