0.11.1 Weekly Update 11 - Meet by Chance II

In this week's update, we have added gameplay with random events. This is a fairly big system, and we will continue to add new events to it. Currently, the game features three unique events. Can you encounter them all?
New Stuff
- Added a kind of random event of Treasure-swallowing Conch
- Added a kind of random event of the Remains of the Gold Diggers
- Added a kind of random event of Elusive Golden Jellyfish
- Added a kind of random event of Abandoned Temple
- Added a kind of random event of Clock Tower
- Added a kind of random event of Scavenger Murloc
- Added a kind of random event of Prophet
- Added a mini game of mussls swap
Changes
- Unified the concept of "Navigation Point"
- Adjusted font size and spacing for dialogue in English
Changed files in this update