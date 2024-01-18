🎉 Retropolis 2 - A Landmark in Immersive Storytelling! 🚀 OUT NOW!

After an incredible journey, Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye is finally OUT! 🌟 With 2.5 million virtual brushstrokes hand painted in VRm and hours of dialogue, crafting this game has been a labor of love. Each detail, each conversation, is a piece of the immersive narrative puzzle we've carefully assembled. Our goal? To create a landmark in immersive storytelling that transcends the boundaries of gaming. Thank you for being part of this extraordinary adventure. 🤖💙 Let's embark on this groundbreaking journey together!