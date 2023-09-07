- Add fishing rod! Catch fish, monsters, and items!
- Add fisherman NPC with fishing mini-game
- Add map markers for NPCs
- Add 2 songs
- Fix a number of bugs
- Add a number of bugs
Shell of a King Playtest update for 7 September 2023
Fishing Update 9/7/23!
