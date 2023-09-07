 Skip to content

Shell of a King Playtest update for 7 September 2023

Fishing Update 9/7/23!

Share · View all patches · Build 12129962 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add fishing rod! Catch fish, monsters, and items!
  • Add fisherman NPC with fishing mini-game
  • Add map markers for NPCs
  • Add 2 songs
  • Fix a number of bugs
  • Add a number of bugs

