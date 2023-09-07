 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cubic Figures update for 7 September 2023

Update 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12129683 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added hints to all levels (use the key "H" on the keyboard or "left face button" on the controller)
  • fixed that end game screen displayed when only hard levels were completed
  • fixed the restart hint was not fully visible

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2409851 Depot 2409851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link