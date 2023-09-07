- added hints to all levels (use the key "H" on the keyboard or "left face button" on the controller)
- fixed that end game screen displayed when only hard levels were completed
- fixed the restart hint was not fully visible
Cubic Figures update for 7 September 2023
Update 1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
