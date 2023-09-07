 Skip to content

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel update for 7 September 2023

A new Selection Pack is here! Galactic Evolution

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
"Galaxy" just got a new trump card "Number C62: Neo Galaxy-Eyes Prime Photon Dragon" !
Other noteworthy cards include "Purrely," which takes on various forms depending on the love and memories it receives, the dancing "Mikanko," which makes full use of Equip Spell Cards, as well as the new Beast-Warrior-Type ace card "Orphebull the Harmonious Bullfighter Bard" , who presides over chaos!
Master the super galactic power and bear witness to a new mythology!

