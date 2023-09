Share · View all patches · Build 12129583 · Last edited 7 September 2023 – 08:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello, this is an announcement from SoulWorker.

We have internally found the in-game issue.

Further details are as follows:

===============

[In-game Issues]

Unbalanced Braid Long Straight Hair: Nabi [Issue] Not properly applied in Cash Shop

[Issue Fix] September 21st Update

[Sales Period] September 21st Update ~ Indefinitely

===============

We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience

and SoulWorker will try to provide a better service for our users.

Thank you.