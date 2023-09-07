 Skip to content

7DAYS HEROES update for 7 September 2023

Bag fixes and difficulty adjustments

7 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added checkpoint to DAY5.
-DAY4 background correction.
-Fixed an issue where the behavior would be strange when pressing a block.

