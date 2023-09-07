 Skip to content

Random Chat update for 7 September 2023

미연시 모드 / 하민 루트 업데이트 완료

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[랜덤채팅의 그녀] 미연시 모드 / 하민 루트 업데이트 완료했습니다.

플레이 타임 5~6시간 분량입니다.

무료 미연시 모드 / 추가 루트를 계속 준비할 예정이니 많이 기대해 주세요.

감사합니다.

