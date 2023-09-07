- Improvements to Wisp and Stealth setting mesh back properly
- Dodge length from .5 to .4, speed increased, improved client-side latency, fix animation not replicating properly
- Fix Tank shield not reflecting properly
- Fire Mage Embers hits more accurately now
Mage Mayhem update for 7 September 2023
Patch 1.5.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
