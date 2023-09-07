 Skip to content

Mage Mayhem update for 7 September 2023

Patch 1.5.4

Patch 1.5.4 · Build 12129186 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improvements to Wisp and Stealth setting mesh back properly
  • Dodge length from .5 to .4, speed increased, improved client-side latency, fix animation not replicating properly
  • Fix Tank shield not reflecting properly
  • Fire Mage Embers hits more accurately now

