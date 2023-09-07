Character Rework!

You all know that someone has been dumping nuclear wastewater into the ocean right? Bad news, now everyone has to wear hazmat suit!

Good news is that you can now distinguish between each other since you'll have different colors.

Changed player avatars to make each other distinguishable

Players will have their unique color displayed by their suit

Mimics now have a different look, and smarter!

Improved some animations of the player

Added more lore, find notebooks in the building

Added more contracts

Fixed a bug causing mimics sometimes shaking in place like a idiot