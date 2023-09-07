 Skip to content

Floor44 update for 7 September 2023

Character Rework!

Last edited by Wendy

You all know that someone has been dumping nuclear wastewater into the ocean right? Bad news, now everyone has to wear hazmat suit!
Good news is that you can now distinguish between each other since you'll have different colors.

  • Changed player avatars to make each other distinguishable
  • Players will have their unique color displayed by their suit
  • Mimics now have a different look, and smarter!
  • Improved some animations of the player
  • Added more lore, find notebooks in the building
  • Added more contracts
  • Fixed a bug causing mimics sometimes shaking in place like a idiot

