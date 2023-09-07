Playtest v0.3 Patch Notes

Lots of changes here! Thanks again for all of the playtesting feedback.

Make number of days to survive each level 7 instead of 22

Only select 1 booster pack at the start instead of 2, to avoid immediately having to discard a lot of cards

Add Altar in back of wagon, where you can select which booster pack will be rewarded when sacrificing cards on the altar card.

Remove Daily tarot card and add a Handheld bell that can be rung to pause / unpase the game

Add Carcass card that you get when animals die

Allow player to cut meat off of Carcass and Corpse cards multiple times.

Make the Carcass of larger animals able to be used for meat more times than smaller animals

Drinking Milk and eating eggs no longer outputs bones

Update Recipe book and make the text easier to read

Tweak lots of recipes (Add recipes)

Remove debug camera command I accidentally left in that would flip the player over if they pressed 'F' in wagon

Now you can press ESC key while the Recipe book is open to instantly close and put the book away, instead of having to click to turn all of the pages closed.

Fixed pause bug where dropping exactly the cards for a recipe while the game was paused didnt register the recipe until you unpaused

Increase animation speeds for stick drawing in ACT I.

Add midnight warning sounds, in the form of the clicking of the hourly beads once it reaches 9 PM

Fix issue where boosterpacks and trashcard was not being deleted continuing from a game over

Change playtest to reach the end of the wagon level, instead of stopping after the first area

Fix clipping issue with seeds and bones that pop out during eating

Animals now auto go to their Pen at night

Fix crash after winning a level

Fix issue where you see things loading in for a second on the main menu

Fix issue where creating boosterpacks while trashing cards causes the boosterpacks to be not interactable

On new game++, you will now skip the doll summoning section to save time

Fix crash where boosterpacks were not being saved properly after level was over

Fix issue where ending a level with recipe book open caused it to disappear next level

Fix issue where death counter was not being persisted in save / loading

Fix issue where the hunger bar was showing up in the main menu if you starved to death