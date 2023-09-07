Version 1.4 update notes

Art
- Everyone’s favorite priest costume is back!!!!
General user experience improvement
- For cards that do not require a specific target (e.g. cards that use on yourself or on all enemies) you can click to use it without dragging it up to the battle. You can turn this on by enabling the “Click to use card” option in the Setting menu.
- Back to title button will be green after game is saved, so you know when it is safe to quit game
- Battle speed setting will also be saved
Meta
- Reduced coin reward for skipping a card reward
- Card price in shop slightly increase
- Lower score from enemies in map 1, higher score from enemies in map 3
Battle related
- New type of enemy added, it will be summoned by the Tainted Watcher in Ember Ridge (it won’t be easy to farm here anymore)
Shryke’s card
- Wardens Resolve strength buff increased
- Defensive Stance cost decrease
- Valewind Strike cost decrease
- Call of Valor cost decrease
- Shield Breaker slightly power up, increase damage on self when level up
- Splinter slightly power up, increase damage on self when level up
- Reckless Strike increase damage on self when level up
- Tight Maneuver increase damage on self when level up
- Slightly increase weak value for most weak dealing cards
Elaria’s card
- Elven Fortune rarity up (lower chance to appear), +2 version now give you 2 energy and 2 cards
- Divine Bondage slightly improved
- Weakening Ray slightly improved
- Weakening Light rarity down (higher chance to appear) and slightly improved
- Weakening Blast slightly improved
- Cleansing Rite rarity down (higher chance to appear)
- Slightly increase feeble value for most feeble dealing cards
Dusk’s card
- Smoke Bomb Pouch cost decrease
- Sleight of Hand rarity up (lower chance to appear)
- Invisible Cloak cost increase, shield greatly improved
- Hidden Pocket cost decrease, but added consume
- Crippling Smoke slightly improve
- Weapon Belt added consume
Bug fix
- Wrong character level displayed in exp calculation
- Score calculation bug
- Elven Fortune card rarity
Changed files in this update