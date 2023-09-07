 Skip to content

Attack of the Karens Playtest update for 7 September 2023

Changelist for V0.7.01 Playtest

Hey guys! It's the last major update before release! From here out, it might be just a few small bugs.

Here are the changes:

  • Fixed an issue where you could fly into the main st. ship upper interior when first entering it.
  • Made Tiffany's stock market ticker attack warnings easier to see on bright levels.
  • Fixed an issue where the controller tooltips weren't showing in the upgrade menu
  • Removed wishlist link buttons and feedback buttons from menus.
  • If you have started a new game, the continue button will now highlight by default when the game is started.
  • Added support for pausing the game when the steam overlay is activated during gameplay.
  • Fixed an issue where the suburbs level background would persist after finishing the level.
  • Fixed an issue where total player deaths before completing a game weren't being displayed correctly at the end screen.
  • Re-enabled the boss debug button the main menu. The debug option gives you 1500 modules to also test all of the upgrades.
  • Moved Marva's hands out a bit so you can't get behind them to shoot them.
  • Rockets now make a sound when you pick them up regardless of if you have full rockets or not.
  • Modules now cap at 999.
  • The large energy orbs during the final boss fight now home towards the boss in the last phase of the fight.
  • Fixed an issue where grenades were not seeking the laser cannons during the train sequence properly.
  • Fixed an issue where store tooltips were not showing correctly.
  • Adjusted the wording in the upgrade menu to exactly match what upgrades are doing.
  • Blaster damange shop upgrades have been reduced from 4 to 3.
  • Shot speed shop upgrades have been reduced from 10% to 8%.
  • Achievement support has now been added for 25 Steam Achievements. (will be enabled on full game release).
  • The game will now pause when a control device is disconnected and resume when the "confirm" button is pressed on either a controller or keyboard.
  • Increased amount of modules dropped when Kurses are active, and decreased the amount of modules dropped when Kushions are active.
  • Decreased the fire rate Kushion to a 15% increase instead of 20%.
  • Changed the "player has two health" Kurse to instead inflict double damage to the ship when damage in incurred.
  • Added ship AI voice sounds to signal when drones activate and deactivate.

