Changelist for V0.7.01 Playtest

Hey guys! It's the last major update before release! From here out, it might be just a few small bugs.
Here are the changes:
- Fixed an issue where you could fly into the main st. ship upper interior when first entering it.
- Made Tiffany's stock market ticker attack warnings easier to see on bright levels.
- Fixed an issue where the controller tooltips weren't showing in the upgrade menu
- Removed wishlist link buttons and feedback buttons from menus.
- If you have started a new game, the continue button will now highlight by default when the game is started.
- Added support for pausing the game when the steam overlay is activated during gameplay.
- Fixed an issue where the suburbs level background would persist after finishing the level.
- Fixed an issue where total player deaths before completing a game weren't being displayed correctly at the end screen.
- Re-enabled the boss debug button the main menu. The debug option gives you 1500 modules to also test all of the upgrades.
- Moved Marva's hands out a bit so you can't get behind them to shoot them.
- Rockets now make a sound when you pick them up regardless of if you have full rockets or not.
- Modules now cap at 999.
- The large energy orbs during the final boss fight now home towards the boss in the last phase of the fight.
- Fixed an issue where grenades were not seeking the laser cannons during the train sequence properly.
- Fixed an issue where store tooltips were not showing correctly.
- Adjusted the wording in the upgrade menu to exactly match what upgrades are doing.
- Blaster damange shop upgrades have been reduced from 4 to 3.
- Shot speed shop upgrades have been reduced from 10% to 8%.
- Achievement support has now been added for 25 Steam Achievements. (will be enabled on full game release).
- The game will now pause when a control device is disconnected and resume when the "confirm" button is pressed on either a controller or keyboard.
- Increased amount of modules dropped when Kurses are active, and decreased the amount of modules dropped when Kushions are active.
- Decreased the fire rate Kushion to a 15% increase instead of 20%.
- Changed the "player has two health" Kurse to instead inflict double damage to the ship when damage in incurred.
- Added ship AI voice sounds to signal when drones activate and deactivate.
