The Clown's Forest 2: Waking Shadows OUT NOW!

Hello everyone!
I am happy to announce that YES... The Clown's Forest 2: Waking Shadows - IS NOW OUT!
You can go over and purchase it now!
It has been a hard 8 months of development for this game, even having to entirely restart development as I wasn't satisfied with the overall product I was developing earlier in the year.
I hope everyone is just as excited as I am about this release!
Buy the game here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2340330/The_Clowns_Forest_2_Waking_Shadows/
Thank you everyone for being part of this journey so far!
Looking forward to the future!
-SilentWraith
