The Clown's Forest update for 7 September 2023

The Clown's Forest 2: Waking Shadows OUT NOW!

Hello everyone!

I am happy to announce that YES... The Clown's Forest 2: Waking Shadows - IS NOW OUT!

You can go over and purchase it now!
It has been a hard 8 months of development for this game, even having to entirely restart development as I wasn't satisfied with the overall product I was developing earlier in the year.

I hope everyone is just as excited as I am about this release!

Buy the game here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2340330/The_Clowns_Forest_2_Waking_Shadows/

Thank you everyone for being part of this journey so far!

Looking forward to the future!
-SilentWraith

