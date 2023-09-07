 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jorel’s Brother and The Most Important Game of the Galaxy update for 7 September 2023

Bugfixes and minor improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 12128484 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes and improvements to purchase screen

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1398912 Depot 1398912
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2238380 Depot 2238380
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2238390 Depot 2238390
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link