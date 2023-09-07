Update v0.132399

More level optimization. Identity Crisis, Drag Strip and Shipping N' Receiving should all be getting above 60fps on High Graphics Settings. Remember to double check your graphics settings before playing. They reset on updates. This will be fixed at some point. Plugin required. Office Space does run much better also but this was my first map I've ever created, and I did some things wrong awhile back while learning. Of course, I can't revert them now. I may need to rebuild the entire map.



Hot Fix

Capture The Flage - All Maps - Fixed, AI will capture and defend.

Updated All Modes to optimized maps - IDC, DS, SNR, and OS.

AI Nav and Movement cleaned up, tighter strafe and turning. (doesn't mean smarter, just smoother)

Waco removed from selection. Temporary, the level just isn't ready.

Level Optimization

Identity Crisis

All modes - Fixed Stairs where AI got stuck.

All modes - turn cull off on fog in center.

Finished Texture Compression.

Drag Strip

All Modes - Lighting/Cloud fix.

All Modes - Scenes and buildings finished.

Finished Texture Compression.

All assets in buildings cull.

Shipping N' Receiving

All Modes - Removed Swat Truck - Needless couldn't see it and it was using the GPU.

Finished Merging and texture compression.

Racks and rack assets set to cull.

All tunnel lights and assets set to cull.

Particle systems set to cull.

Office Space