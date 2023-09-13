 Skip to content

Dead by Daylight update for 13 September 2023

Update 7.2.2 | Bugfix Patch

Update 7.2.2 | Bugfix Patch · Build 12128430 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release Schedule

  • Update Releases: 11AM ET

Content

The Xenomorph
  • Reviewed the Remote Flame Turret placement logic to allow for more flexibility when deploying them
  • Decrease the Tail Attack cooldown movement speed from 2 to 1.2 m/s when missing or when it is obstructed
Perks
  • Adjusted the descriptions of Blast Mine, Chemical Trap, and Wiretap for consistency
  • Added a VFX for when the Chemical Trap disappears by itself

Bug Fixes

The Xenomorph
  • The Xenomorph can no longer see Idle Crows when exiting a tunnel
  • The Xenomorph can no longer turn invisible indefinitely in a Trial
  • The Xenomorph is now correctly able to destroy turrets in the malfunctioned state
  • Fixed an issue where The Xenomorph's regular movement speed could remain after downing a Survivor with the Tail Attack
  • Fixed a rare issue where The Xenomorph can become stuck in the tunnels, unable to exit
  • Fixed a rare issue where The Xenomorph can fall through the ground
Perks
  • The Adrenaline perk now correctly gives a bonus health state after self-unhooking
Audio
  • The Skull Merchant's footsteps SFX are no longer missing where she is inspecting the radar
  • Spark bursts in the Nostromo map are no longer silent
UI
  • Fixed an issue that hides the UI when spamming the ESC key while ending a match
Characters
  • The Pig's right hand is missing animations when carrying a Survivor and moving
  • Players are now correctly able to make progress for The Onryo's "Viral Video" achievement
  • Fixed an issue that caused the camera to move backward when leaning and stalking with Ghost Face.
  • Fixed an issue that caused Vaulting Survivors to be misaligned during the windows vault animation
  • Fixed an issue that caused The Hag's camera to be obstructed when looking up while wearing any Outfit
Environment/Maps
  • Fixed an issue where the trees of the Garden of Joy map lose texture and have dark silhouettes when Survivors are sacrificed on the Hook
  • Fixed an issue in Ormond where the Traps of the Trapper would disappear under the snow
  • Fixed an issue in RCPS where players could climb Wesker's supply crate
  • Fixed one sided collisions on the Nostromo Wreckage
Known Issues
  • Survivor fast vaults do not align with the expected animation resulting in different distance achieved between male and female Survivors

