Update 7.2.2 | Bugfix Patch

Release Schedule
Content
The Xenomorph
- Reviewed the Remote Flame Turret placement logic to allow for more flexibility when deploying them
- Decrease the Tail Attack cooldown movement speed from 2 to 1.2 m/s when missing or when it is obstructed
Perks
- Adjusted the descriptions of Blast Mine, Chemical Trap, and Wiretap for consistency
- Added a VFX for when the Chemical Trap disappears by itself
Bug Fixes
The Xenomorph
- The Xenomorph can no longer see Idle Crows when exiting a tunnel
- The Xenomorph can no longer turn invisible indefinitely in a Trial
- The Xenomorph is now correctly able to destroy turrets in the malfunctioned state
- Fixed an issue where The Xenomorph's regular movement speed could remain after downing a Survivor with the Tail Attack
- Fixed a rare issue where The Xenomorph can become stuck in the tunnels, unable to exit
- Fixed a rare issue where The Xenomorph can fall through the ground
Perks
- The Adrenaline perk now correctly gives a bonus health state after self-unhooking
Audio
- The Skull Merchant's footsteps SFX are no longer missing where she is inspecting the radar
- Spark bursts in the Nostromo map are no longer silent
UI
- Fixed an issue that hides the UI when spamming the ESC key while ending a match
Characters
- The Pig's right hand is missing animations when carrying a Survivor and moving
- Players are now correctly able to make progress for The Onryo's "Viral Video" achievement
- Fixed an issue that caused the camera to move backward when leaning and stalking with Ghost Face.
- Fixed an issue that caused Vaulting Survivors to be misaligned during the windows vault animation
- Fixed an issue that caused The Hag's camera to be obstructed when looking up while wearing any Outfit
Environment/Maps
- Fixed an issue where the trees of the Garden of Joy map lose texture and have dark silhouettes when Survivors are sacrificed on the Hook
- Fixed an issue in Ormond where the Traps of the Trapper would disappear under the snow
- Fixed an issue in RCPS where players could climb Wesker's supply crate
- Fixed one sided collisions on the Nostromo Wreckage
Known Issues
- Survivor fast vaults do not align with the expected animation resulting in different distance achieved between male and female Survivors
