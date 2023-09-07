 Skip to content

Loser's Romance update for 7 September 2023

QoL and a Pigeon Costume

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Seeing as it looks like Steam is cracking down on AI stuff, I've removed the AI art rewards from Loser's Romance's gallery. I don't want to suddenly see the game delisted, so this seems like the right way to go.

Tonight's update also adds more sound effects and indicators, plus Yang's pigeon costume as an unlockable in the perks menu. This is of course in tribute to pioneering weird dating sim Hatoful Boyfriend.

I just got COVID for the first time, and I'm only now recovering. It sucks. Don't get COVID. Stay in and play Loser's Romance.

Thanks for reading!

