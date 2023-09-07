We just did a update to the Login screen to reflect the current status of the game, as we move closer to our goal to release early next year this login screen will show current news and server status.
Arcfall update for 7 September 2023
Updating Login Screen
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Arcfall Content Depot 623311
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update