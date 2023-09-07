 Skip to content

Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 7 September 2023

Update Notes for 2023/09/06

  • Bug Fix: Hobo Jones mission could not be completed if one of the Papa Cheese restaurants was blown up by a reptoid pizza box. Also addressed other mission kill counts to have this fix.
  • Bug Fix: Missing tooltip in shop/altar purchase trees.
  • Bug Fix: Object pooling crash.
  • Scaling for portrait conversation dialogs for small and large screen resolutions.

