Good Luck My Lord update for 7 September 2023

Hot Fix - v1.0.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where players could not use the Removal Item before collecting resources.
  • Fixed an issue with the Removal Item where, after players removed resources and continued the game, the resources were not removed, but the amount of the Removal Item was reduced.
  • Fixed an issue with the Removal Item where the 'Add a Resource' page would appear with the same resources as last week after players clicked the Removal Item but didn't remove any resources.
  • Fixed an issue where the calendar displayed the wrong date at the end of the second year.

Improvements

  • Updated the Inventory page to display the items owned by players.
  • Updated the Inventory page to show the total quantity of items and resources.

Balance

  • Revised the values of resources and items as follows:
  • Removed Arrowhead, Lavender Tea, Knight's Poem.
  • Updated Woolen Scarf, Beekeeper, Rolling Pin, Fortune Teller Kit, Cropland, Garden, Elvish Languages.
  • Increased the chance of Moon.

Changed files in this update

