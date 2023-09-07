Huge Battle Update

Introducing the new battle update!

Battles in Jeebo & Jerbo vs. Life are never going to be the same!

-Added passive abilities for all characters:

Each character can now learn passive abilities in the same way they learn moves, only that they automatically activate at the start of each battle instead of being a regular move you can select in the actions menu. These abilities take up move slots, but you can have as many or as few as you would like at a time.

-Menu rework:

The menu was a little bit much, so we combined Attack, Defend, and Action all into one menu. This lets you more easily see all your standard options in one place, rather than them being scattered all over the place. It doesn't seem like a huge change, but it definitely makes a difference.

-Battle feel updates:

Introducing a crazy new concept: screen shake. I know, I know. Revolutionary. Honestly no idea why we didn't have this for so long, but now we do and it really adds a lot to battles. We also added in little indicators that show up anytime a stat is raised or lowered, just as a fun little audio/visual cue that makes them feel better.

-Bug fixes:

Yeah there were a lot of bugs that popped up throughout testing. Now there aren't. Hopefully. There are probably still bugs... but I got rid of a lot of them!

Video:

Here's a quick video of a battle in the new update!

