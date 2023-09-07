Circus Interstellar: Life's a Circus final patch

Circus Interstellar v2.1
Changes
- changed: lives spawn a bit more often, lives weren't spawning enough as you progressed through the game
- changed: upgrade chip for increased cotton candy chance has been changed to increased powerups chance, after we changed the way cotton candy spawned this upgrade chip was originally rendered useless
- changed: balanced the amount of lives players receive through score points by adjusting the amount given through killing clowns and running through cotton candy.
- changed: the in-game fog has been changed to look better.
- changed: in game comic book says the correct name for the players spaceship. (ie USS Interstellar instead of the old name, USS Andromeda)
- changed: the control screen on the iircade (the one that shows before you start the game) was changed completely to a custom image.
- changed: brought the planet in the background closer to the player ship, we also edited the image and made it look better.
- changed: Survival mode was completely revised; we also added the option to choose between either deathmatch mode or coop survival when you're on multiplayer.
- changed: other players can now drop into a single player survival game.
- changed: music in survival mode changes when the song ends, it used to just pick a random song and stick with that one song until you died.
- changed: player kill points in deathmatch mode were increased to 1000 to encourage pvp.
- changed: survival scoreboard now shows the rounds completed next to the high score.
- changed: phaser shot and atomic shot will kill players instantly.
- changed: rainbow clowns now react faster when they spot the player and round corners faster than normal clowns.
- changed: there is now a chance for special clowns to either see players through walls or not.
- changed: popcorn can now lose track of the player when they lose sight of them.
- changed: popcorn now only makes the "om nom" sound once when they get close to the player instead of repeating it until death.
- changed: many of the sound effects were adjusted in volume.
- changed: clowns navigate around walls better to get to the player, rather than getting stuck on the corner of a wall.
- changed: iircade version, more plus and minus icons appear when players run through cotton candy groups.
- changed: in survival mode, waves start with less special clowns and increase as you progress through waves.
- changed: amount of clowns increase as you progress through waves in survival mode.
- changed: levels throughout game have been balanced with enemy count, type, and special types.
- changed: upgrade tanks will only spawn upgrade chips that players don't have. (this includes if players have any permanent upgrade chips)
- changed: on PC, the escape button now works as a pause button.
- changed: players can now press a button to skip the screen that shows the chapter and ship map.
- changed: in survival mode, jugularnauts speed will increase as you progress through waves.
- changed: whenever the ship warps, there's now a chance for no planet to be in the background.
- changed: in survival mode, jugularnauts spawn faster as players progress through waves.
- changed: when players have both the upgrade chip for "dodges kill clowns" and "extended dodge frames", the extended dodge frames also kill clowns.
- changed: in survival mode, jugularnauts are now killed when you shoot them 5 times, rather than just continuing their path as they run away.
- changed: music now lowers slightly when certain sound announcements play, such as when a player beats a level and says, "let's go".
- changed: players now have more time to input their initials when submitting their scores.
- changed: bosses begin using their special charge attack sooner in the boss fights.
- changed: final boss clones have far less health than the actual boss.
- changed: bosses hp was increased.
- changed: powerup spawn chances were adjusted.
- changed: weapon upgrades spawn chance on boss fights was decreased and all other powerup spawn chances were increased to balance out boss fights.
Added
- added: iircade version can now switch between 16:9 and 4:3 aspect ratio with a push of the coin button on the main menu, pc version can do this too by pressing the shift key on the main menu.
- added: when player has upgrade chip for "dodge rolls kill clowns" they will change color to blue when they dodge roll.
- added: added a close up shot of the planet that slowly zooms out in the beginning of the intro.
- added: text in the bottom right corner of the cheats menu explaining how the cheats work.
- added: holograms that float around the player to show them the location of all pickups.
- added: when players kill all of the clowns, text now appears to let them know that all of the clowns are dead.
- added: when you kill a boss, cotton candy and 1 extra life will appear in the level.
- added: quotes now appear in the middle of the screen when you scare the jugularnaut away.
- added: when viewing scoreboards on the main menu, you can now see high score lists for both safe walls mode and hardcore mode.
- added: jugularnaut makes an echoed pain sound when you scare him away.
- added: on the pause menu, players can now hit a button to change music volume.
- added: on intro cutscene, players small shuttle now has a word bubble that appears over it with a random quote.
- added: boss fights, a screen warning appears now on whatever side of the screen the jugularnaut is appearing from followed by a sound cue.
- added: a new trophy for finding all PDA's in the game.
- added: a new trophy for beating 7 rounds in survival mode. (7 rounds is harder than you'd think...)
- added: permanent upgrade chips can be unlocked through certain cheats that can be found in specific PDA's
- added: a large ring will appear around powerups that spawn during boss fights and survival mode.
- added: player upgrades now appear in the corners of the pause screen so players can see which upgrade chips they've collected.
- added: red heart monitors stay over players head if they are close to death.
- added: an exclamation point appears above players heads when they are shocked by a wall.
- added: when players heal, heart monitor appears above players heads.
Bug fixes
- fixed: cheats for "spawning powerups on every level" and "not spawning powerups at all" cannot both be turned on together anymore.
- fixed: cotton candy hitbox for iircade version was enlarged to fit actual size of cotton candy groups, was too small before.
- fixed: shadow clowns were only taking 1 hit to kill instead of 2, this has been fixed.
- fixed: arrow guides do not appear on the final hallway. (it was covering up the players dialogue bubbles and was unnecessary.)
- fixed: dodging through clowns when you have the "extended dodge frames" upgrade was killing them almost like you had the "dodges kill clowns" upgrade, this has been fixed.
- fixed: survival mode was only spawning players at either the bottom or left side of the level and never the top or right side.
- fixed: jugularnauts fire sound was continuing to play even after he left the room.
- fixed: clown dialogue boxes were glitching out and not showing any text when they would go to talk.
- fixed: in deathmatch, only 1 of the 3 bullets shot when using the trishot would deal damage, now all 3 bullets do damage.
- fixed: several different pop-up texts were getting obscured by other popup texts.
- fixed: atomic shot was not dealing correct damage to the jugularnaut.
- fixed: player holograms were floating too close to player.
- fixed: warp drive in survival mode was not changing the level like it should have.
- fixed: in deathmatch mode, when two players with tenacious powerup ran into each other neither died but both received points.
- fixed: in coop survival, players were respawning almost like you were in deathmatch mode.
- fixed: word bubbles were appearing over mutated popcorn when players would die.
- fixed: players were able to shoot each other in coop survival.
- fixed: popcorn laughed like a clown when they spotted the player.
- fixed: when you kill the final jugularnauts clones, their gibs will be slightly green and see through, much like they look when they are alive.
- fixed: tutorial boxes were too big on the iircade version.
- fixed: tutorials weren't disappearing when you would pause or quit to the main menu.
- fixed: lasers from players gun were stopping at the jumping jester while he was in midair.
- fixed: killing jugularnauts only gave 10 points in survival mode.
- fixed: when jugularnaut spawned and players game over at the same time, the jugularnaut would get stuck in his shake animation and slide off screen.
- fixed: when players had the "hyper hypo upgrade chip" and the "hyper hypo powerup", the players sprint was slower than his walk.
- fixed: arrows that point to exits weren't appearing when the jugularnaut would appear.
- fixed: the cloaked jugulars pins were too hard to see, they were brightened up.
- fixed: in survival mode, countdown still appeared when players were dead.
- fixed: jugularnaut gibs were bouncing off walls, it looked weird.
- fixed: survival countdown was showing when the player would pause during the countdown.
- fixed: level gore was appearing below blood layer when you would start a room.
- fixed: cotton candy cocoons in iircade version made too small of a splat when players ran through them.
- fixed: med kits were spawning on bulkheads.
- fixed: in intro cutscene, the USS Interstellar engines thrusters blast was not lined up properly with the engines.
- fixed: trishot and rapid fire upgrade chips had the wrong sprites.
- fixed: run away taunt was appearing over the pause menu when players ran away and then quickly paused the game.
- fixed: blood was appearing in the middle of explosions when the explosion killed an enemy.
