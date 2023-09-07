Our Early Access Starmap - Looking to the Future ✨

Hey again, Spacefarers!

We’re now officially two weeks into Early Access! Huge thanks to all of you who showed up and purchased Jumplight Odyssey this past week.

And on that note, I want to thank you all for your feedback, bug reports, community posts, and suggestions. As we said in the lead up to launch, this is why we’re in Early Access. To receive that invaluable perspective that comes from an engaged community. Not to mention that your kind words of support have been felt all across the team. So again, thank you.

We’re stoked to see that both the rapid hotfix and the latest patch are having such a huge impact on your experience too. The team pushed super hard to rapidly group and triage issues as you flagged them, identify possible fixes, coordinate their production and hustle to get both patches stable and live asap. If you were impressed by what we’ve accomplished so far, we hope to impress you some more.

So now, to look forward, well, let’s look to the stars. This Starmap is the beginning of a living document that displays a small slice of the content and features coming to Jumplight Odyssey along the path to v1.0.

As we move through our free major updates, constellations will form on the star map, connecting the stars (aka; features) present in each update.

We expect to regularly release free, major updates to Early Access. Our intent for these is to continually elevate the performance and playability of the game, whilst delivering content and features that expand the game towards our desired vision.

JLO’s first major update will be ‘A Dangerous Galaxy’ and is currently in development. We’ll have more to share on timelines in due course.

And you have the opportunity to shape it. Truth is, you already have. Just in the last week, we have shuffled and moved things around, new tasks have entered the board, and others have been removed. All based on the feedback you’ve been delivering.

We spoke about the promise we feel this game has and how you can help us realise that. Knowing now that you see that same promise we do, is exactly what we were hoping for.

We know there is awkwardness to the user experience. There are rough edges. There are bugs. Unfinished systems. This is Early Access. We feel confident on the path we are on. We can and will address all of that. That’s precisely why we’re here.

But there’s no way that would ever be possible, if you didn’t see the promise in this game. So again, thank you friends. Thanks for showing up in the first week of launch, for your insightful feedback, for your investment of your money and time, and for believing in us and our Starship Adventure Sim.

Welcome to Jumplight Odyssey’s Early Access, pals.

Together, we will… Keep Hope alive.