MotorCubs RC update for 7 September 2023

Build 567 - Sidewinder Spin Updated, Quality Settings Fine Tuned

Share · View all patches · Build 12127640 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sidewinder Spin now has physics optimized interactive props, some changes to set dressing and a fixed Podium camera. The Graphics Settings has improved Quality options that have granular control over what Post Effects and Rendering Quality is assigned to each of the 6 options. "Good" seems well suited for the latest Laptop GPUs.

More work is being done to make the vehicles handle better. This update changes the wheel size and collision meshes for Grizzly Logger and Grizzly Logger Flower Power. Let us know what you think!

