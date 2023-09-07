Patch 1.032

General - Removed the bumpmapping/normal mapping from the HND Triplanar Shader as it was doing nothing, but waste GPU memory.

General - HND Triplanar Shader's lighting calculation is now correct, the light emitted from Shamir or other dynamic lights will now behave as expected.

General - Duo boss fight code has been improved to be less hardcoded and more dynamic. Not much else to say here besides that it was updated for the Realm Of The Rogue.

Jump Cancel - Fixed not resetting Taunting in air state, thus causing some unnecessary glitches with C.O.A.A.W.S - 3000 (Grenade Launcher weapon.)

Realm Of The Rogue - Enemies, including bosses now have Levels, higher level enemies are bulkier. Currently leveling up to level 7.

Realm Of The Rogue - Fixed the room walls disappearing on live build after first floor. (How odd, seemingly a mesh issue.)

Realm Of The Rogue - First Biome generation slightly adjusted to allow for easier climbing on specific walls.

Realm Of The Rogue - Bosses can now be encountered every 20 floors. (Only one for now.)

Realm Of The Rogue - Shop can now be properly encountered every 10 floors. (If not boss floor.)

Realm Of The Rogue - Cards - Made it a lot more obvious when you can't buy a card.

Realm Of The Rogue - The main area got more detail added to it.

Realm Of The Rogue - Should have better performance now overall.