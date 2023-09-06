 Skip to content

Deck Defenders update for 6 September 2023

New Client Build 1.0.15.0

Build 12127113

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.15.0

This update is required to play.

Updates and changes

  • Entirely new mission system
  • Nearly every card has been updated after a huge game design balance pass (still a little WIP)
  • A building system (unlock buildings and plots via missions)
  • 7 Buildings to unlock!
  • An updated UI flow (expect some bugs!)
  • New cosmetic type 'Arena' (for your side of the Arena)
  • Arena skins also include unique sound tracks
  • 10 new cards!

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed some issues with the AI decision making

Notes

  • I expect there to be MANY bugs with this update. I tried to QA the best I could, but there will always be things that are missed. Please reach out on Discord or at support@emupanda.com with any bugs you find!

