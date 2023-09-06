New Client Build 1.0.15.0

1.0.15.0
This update is required to play.
Updates and changes
- Entirely new mission system
- Nearly every card has been updated after a huge game design balance pass (still a little WIP)
- A building system (unlock buildings and plots via missions)
- 7 Buildings to unlock!
- An updated UI flow (expect some bugs!)
- New cosmetic type 'Arena' (for your side of the Arena)
- Arena skins also include unique sound tracks
- 10 new cards!
Bug Fixes
- Fixed some issues with the AI decision making
Notes
- I expect there to be MANY bugs with this update. I tried to QA the best I could, but there will always be things that are missed. Please reach out on Discord or at support@emupanda.com with any bugs you find!
