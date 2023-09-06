 Skip to content

Red Crucible: Phoenix Rising Playtest update for 6 September 2023

Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12126943 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed: vehicle camera shouldn't aim beyond the turret
Fixed an issue with not being able to aim at close targets
Fixed an issue with being able to use consumables multiple times before cool down
Fixed a race condition when a vehicle is destroyed while using Repair Kit (preventing respawning)
Fixed: game breaks after trying to spawn Ural-AA (match won't properly close)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2326522 Depot 2326522
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2326523 Depot 2326523
  • Loading history…
