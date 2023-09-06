Fixed: vehicle camera shouldn't aim beyond the turret
Fixed an issue with not being able to aim at close targets
Fixed an issue with being able to use consumables multiple times before cool down
Fixed a race condition when a vehicle is destroyed while using Repair Kit (preventing respawning)
Fixed: game breaks after trying to spawn Ural-AA (match won't properly close)
Red Crucible: Phoenix Rising Playtest update for 6 September 2023
Update Notes
