Release Notes for 9/6/2023

[ MAPS ]
-
Overpass
- Various bug fixes and tweaks
[ GAMEPLAY ]
- Added current armor value to the buy menu
- Fixed issues with ducking across round transitions
- Fixed a case where smoke grenades wouldn't pop
- Fixed a case where molotov/incendiary fire area was small in corners
- Fixed a case where molotov/incendiary grenades would explode at the throwers feet
- Fixed a case where the dropped bomb icon would appear on the radar incorrectly
- Continued iterating on dropped weapon pickup
[ PREMIER MATCHMAKING ]
- Shortened "Waiting For Players" from 5 minutes to 2 minutes
- Fixed voting to surrender and voting for tactical timeouts
- Teams can use 3 tactical timeouts during regulation time and 1 during overtime
- Various bug fixes and tweaks to UI elements
[ SOUND ]
- Fixed a case where hit feedback sounds wouldn't play for spectators
[ MISC ]
- Allow changing equipped graffiti mid-match
- Improved free roaming and chase camera behavior in CSTV
- Fixed a case where the money display was cropped in certain languages
- Fixed a case where "Block names and avatars of strangers" would replace names with the wrong color words
- Fixed a case where the award message for planting the bomb wouldn't show
- Fixed issues with alt-tab window switching in fullscreen mode
- Added cvars mp_team_timeout_ot_add_once, mp_team_timeout_ot_add_each, mp_team_timeout_ot_max to control timeouts in overtime
Changed files in this update