Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 6 September 2023

Release Notes for 9/6/2023

Build 12126933

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ MAPS ]

  • Overpass

    • Various bug fixes and tweaks

[ GAMEPLAY ]

  • Added current armor value to the buy menu
  • Fixed issues with ducking across round transitions
  • Fixed a case where smoke grenades wouldn't pop
  • Fixed a case where molotov/incendiary fire area was small in corners
  • Fixed a case where molotov/incendiary grenades would explode at the throwers feet
  • Fixed a case where the dropped bomb icon would appear on the radar incorrectly
  • Continued iterating on dropped weapon pickup

[ PREMIER MATCHMAKING ]

  • Shortened "Waiting For Players" from 5 minutes to 2 minutes
  • Fixed voting to surrender and voting for tactical timeouts
  • Teams can use 3 tactical timeouts during regulation time and 1 during overtime
  • Various bug fixes and tweaks to UI elements

[ SOUND ]

  • Fixed a case where hit feedback sounds wouldn't play for spectators

[ MISC ]

  • Allow changing equipped graffiti mid-match
  • Improved free roaming and chase camera behavior in CSTV
  • Fixed a case where the money display was cropped in certain languages
  • Fixed a case where "Block names and avatars of strangers" would replace names with the wrong color words
  • Fixed a case where the award message for planting the bomb wouldn't show
  • Fixed issues with alt-tab window switching in fullscreen mode
  • Added cvars mp_team_timeout_ot_add_once, mp_team_timeout_ot_add_each, mp_team_timeout_ot_max to control timeouts in overtime

