Hotfix 1397 | No-HUD Feature, Rotten Food Destruction, and More

Hello, Fountain Seekers!

It's time for a monthly development update! V. 1397 is live adding some quality-of-life improvements and addressing several pressing issues.

Hope you've been enjoying the latest content patch as we've been enjoying receiving your feedback! We cannot express enough gratitude for your continuous support, streams, funny screenshots, comments, and, of course, bug reports.

And now, to the changes!

IMPROVEMENTS

‘Faint and respawn’ can be done without penalty once per region. So, if you get stuck, you can use it one time in a region without losing items in your inventory. That being said, we'll still try to come up with a more sophisticated unstuck option for the future.

Astrologers proclaim the week of cleaning your containers: rotten food and small animal remains have the ‘Destroy’ button now. The ability to destroy big carcasses needs some additional work but is also on the way!

No HUD-feature. No need to describe it: just go to Settings > Controls > Hide UI. The time for your awesome wallpapers from the game has come!

Blocking ability now works against sharks (but please note that a weapon works even better).

We've added the system for determining recommended graphics settings for the first launch of the game. The game will choose the most suitable graphic settings depending on the RAM and VRAM capacity.

BUGFIXES

Fixed the bug with traps when it was impossible to interact with animal remains in a trap

Fixed the bug with not being able to place an improved floor on an improved pole

Fixed the bug with a Portable Leaf Bed disappearing when pressing the Drop button

Fixed the description of the primitive trap not matching its mechanics

Fixed the bug with the stack continuing to move to the character's inventory when hovering the mouse cursor over a stack of items in a container

Multiple small fixes

WHAT'S NEXT

In the meantime, we are neck-deep in development, concentrating on improving the game's performance, working on the next region, and addressing some of your most popular suggestions. Survival: Fountain of Youth will be bigger, with more features and content. We can promise that.

The Survival: Fountain of Youth Team

