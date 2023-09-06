 Skip to content

Astrominer Playtest update for 6 September 2023

rc 0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12126849 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Items can no longer be dropped via mouse from crafting box
Updated structures sprites
Thom and Matterhole no longer spawn in air environments
Performance update for blocks
New UI look
Increased Y block amount

